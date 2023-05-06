Hyderabad likely to receive scattered moderate rainfall today

Hyderabad is likely to experience very light downpour in areas such as Ramachandrapuram, Charminar, Serilingampally, and Bandlaguda

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:57 PM, Sat - 6 May 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is expected to receive rains towards evening on Saturday, according to the Telangana State Development Planning Society.

The city is likely to experience very light downpour in areas such as Ramachandrapuram, Charminar, Serilingampally, and Bandlaguda, while scattered moderate rains are expected in other parts of the city.

The cloudy sky persisted in Hyderabad till noon, with the maximum temperature reaching 33.3 degrees Celsius. However, the humidity settled at 71 per cent, making the weather conditions uncomfortable for the residents.