IMD forecasts rainfall in Telangana on Tuesday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:36 PM, Tue - 31 May 22

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Centre (IMD) – Hyderabad has forecasted light to moderate rainfall on Tuesday for Telangana.

An Yellow alert has been issued to districts including Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad, Kamareddy, Sangareddy, Medak, Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar, Siddipet, Naraynapet, Medchal- Malkajgiri, Nagarkurnool, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Wanaparthy, Jogulamba Gadwal, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Hanamkonda Warangal, Jangaon and Khammam.

“Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of central Arabian sea, Karnataka, Konkan & Goa, Tamil Nadu, north-eastern states and Sub Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during next two to three days,” said a press release. “Mainly low level strong westerlies prevail over the state.”

Weather experts also say there might be a good chance of rain in some parts of the city on Tuesday. According to the forecast of IMD, Hyderabad has recorded a maximum temperature at 38 degree Celsius at 2.30 pm.

For the next 48 hours, Hyderabad is going to observe a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate thunderstorms, recording a maximum temperature around 39 degree Celsius, according to the press release.