IMD Hyderabad warns of 40-degree celsius plus temperatures by March end

Dr. A. Shravani, a scientist at IMD-H, stated, "The city may experience average maximum temperatures surpassing 40 degrees Celsius by the end of March. There is also a possibility of very light to light rains offering some relief after March 21."

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 March 2024, 03:15 PM

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is bracing itself for an onslaught of scorching temperatures, with the India Meteorological Department – Hyderabad (IMD-H) warning of an impending heatwave expected to hit the city by the end of March.

Despite the city experiencing intense sultry conditions in recent days, maximum temperatures have thus far remained within the bounds of normalcy. However, scientists at IMD-H have issued a cautionary note, predicting that the mercury levels are set to soar beyond the usual extremes.

On Tuesday, the city experienced an average maximum temperature of 35.4 degrees Celsius, accompanied by a relative humidity of 68 percent. Karwan bore the brunt of the heat, recording the highest maximum temperature at 39.6 degrees Celsius, closely followed by Jubilee Hills at 38.9 degrees Celsius and Kapra at 38.6 degrees Celsius.

According to the latest forecast by IMD-H, Hyderabad can expect the average maximum temperature to hover between 36 and 37 degrees Celsius over the next five days.