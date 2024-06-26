IMD issues orange alert over 5 districts for rain in Himachal Pradesh

By ANI Published Date - 26 June 2024, 09:05 PM

Shimla: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for rainfall in five districts of Himachal Pradesh on June 29th and 30th.

The affected districts include Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Mandi, and Bilaspur, while a yellow alert has been issued for the remaining districts of the state during the same period.

The IMD forecasts that the monsoon will advance across the state in the next three days, with rainfall between June 26th and July 1st.

Sandeep Kumar Sharma, the senior scientist at IMD HP, said, “Between the dates of June 28 to July 1, the plain areas of Una, Bilaspur and Hamirpur and Midhills area of the districts of Chamba, Kangra, Solan Shimla, Sirmaur, Kullu and Mandi and higher reaches of Kinnaur mist of the places will get rainfall and there is the possibility of rainfall and in these areas, one two places will get yellow alert and for 29th and 30th, we have issued orange alert of rainfall in Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Mandi, Bilaspur districts of the state.” “The monsoon may arrive in Himachal Pradesh in three to four days, the monsoon will be normal and more than normal this year in the state,” Sharma added.

Sharma also said, “Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Kangra Chamba, and Mandi will get rainfall on the 26th and 27th; we have issued a yellow alert of a thunderstorm for today and tomorrow.” Sharma also provided updates on rainfall and temperatures across Himachal Pradesh in the last 24 hours as reported at 2.50 pm.

“During the past 24 Hours, the areas in districts of Sirmaur, Hamirpur, Bilaspur and Mandi have received light to moderate rainfall. Kotkhai in Shimla received 17 mm rainfall, Narkanda received 14 mm of rainfall, Sarahan in Shimla 6 mm, Nadaun in Hamirpur received 7mm and Sundernagr received light rainfall. Three to four districts have received light to moderate rainfall. The temperatures are normal Una recorded the highest at 41.4 degrees Celsius and Shimla recorded 26 degree Celsius. Solan has recorded 30 degrees Celsius and the areas in Hamirpur and Bilaspur have recorded nearly 39 degree Celsius,” Sharma said.