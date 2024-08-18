| Imd Issues Yellow Alert For Hyderabad Light Showers Expected In Next Few Hours

IMD issues yellow alert for Hyderabad; Light showers expected in next few hours

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 August 2024, 01:43 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: With residents continuing to endure humid weather conditions in Hyderabad, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in the city, indicating light to moderate rainfall in the city over the next 2-3 hours.

According to the IMD, a cloud mass is approaching the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area from the southwest direction. “Light to moderate rain may occur in Rajendra nagar,charminar Karwan, Mehdipatnam, Malakpet, LB Nagar and its surrounding areas in next couple of hours,” read the alert from IMD.

Weather experts further state that moderate showers may cover the southern parts of Hyderabad, bringing some relief from the sweltering heat.

Meanwhile, in other parts of Telangana, heavy showers are anticipated in districts such as Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Rangareddy, Nagarkurnool, Mancherial, and Kumaram Bheem Asifabad.

Residents are advised to stay updated on weather conditions and take necessary precautions based on the alerts issued by IMD.