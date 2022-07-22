IMD issues yellow alert in Hyderabad on Friday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:16 PM, Fri - 22 July 22

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department-Hyderabad (IMD-H) issued a yellow alert for Hyderabad on Friday and predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in the State capital. According to the forecast, a cloudy sky is likely to prevail over the city.

The IMD-H has also predicted water pooling on roads and low lying areas. The city is likely to witness a maximum temperature of 29 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to be 22 degrees Celsius.

Since morning, Hyderabad has been witnessing moderate rainfall, bringing respite to residents from the hot weather. However, the humidity level recorded till 8:30 am was 89 per cent which was above normal.

