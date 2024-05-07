IMD issues yellow alert in State capital

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 May 2024, 10:41 PM

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is set for a roller coaster ride in temperature fluctuations over the next few days. While not reaching the threshold of a heatwave, the State capital is expected to see temperatures ranging from 36 to 40 degree Celsius.

However, relief is on the horizon in the form of thunderstorm activity forecasted for the next two days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert, indicating a rise in mercury levels in the city. Simultaneously, a yellow alert has been issued for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds until Thursday.

This mixed bag of weather phenomena is poised to keep Hyderabadis on their toes, with the daytime still presenting sultry conditions but some respite expected in the evenings. In contrast, several districts are bracing for scorching heat.