IMD predicts rains in Hyderabad for next two days

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:18 PM, Wed - 19 October 22

Hyderabad: After heavy rains lashed the city on Tuesday during evening hours, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Hyderabad may continue to receive rainfall for the next two days.

Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) has predicted light rainfall (2.50 mm to 15.50 mm) in areas like Serilingampally, Moosapet, Charminar, Hayatnagar, and Gajularamaram on Wednesday. However, a high-intensity downpour is likely to hit Khairtabad, Secunderabad, Amberpet, Malakpet, Chandrayangutta, Yousufguda, and Jubilee Hills.

The city was supposed to begin its monsoon retreat up until now, but the withdrawal has been delayed this time. Hyderabad has already received 78.5 mm of rainfall in October so far against the normal 57.1 mm.