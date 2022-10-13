Hyderabad may witness heavy to very heavy rain till Saturday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:06 PM, Thu - 13 October 22

File Photo. A yellow alert has been issued for Friday, which is a warning to 'be updated.'

Hyderabad: India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday notified that rainfall is likely to continue over the city during the next two to three days. A yellow alert has been issued for Friday, which is a warning to ‘be updated.’

North and west zones of Hyderabad are likely to bear brunt of heavy rain over again as Telangana State Development Planning Society predicts rainfall ranging from 15.60 mm to 64.40 mm at Quthbullapur, Gajularamaram, Alwal, Kukatpally, and Moosapet.

The weather agency has predicted nearly three-digit rainfall figures for the city on Saturday. For the entire State capital, an orange alert has been issued, indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall.

According to IMD, for Hyderabad, the ‘normal’ date of withdrawal of the Southwest Monsoon is October 15. Withdrawal of the monsoon is declared when dry weather persists for five days followed by a reduction in moisture levels.