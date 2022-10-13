| Heavy Rains Lash Hyderabad Once Again On Wednesday More In Store For Thursday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:59 PM, Thu - 13 October 22

File Photo. Videos of heavy rains causing washing away of vehicles from Yousufguda and Borabanda areas have also emerged online.

Hyderabad: Heavy overnight rains once again lashed the State’s Capital on Wednesday causing inundation and water-logging in several low-lying areas of the city. Videos of heavy rains causing washing away of vehicles from Yousufguda and Borabanda areas have also emerged online.

Areas including Secunderabad, Begumpet, Erragadda, Borabanda, Punjagutta, Basheerbagh, Mehdipatnam, Lakdi ka Pul, Himayat Nagar among others were the worst hit with water stagnation in the areas causing severe traffic jams, leading to severe hardships for evening commuters

According to the data from Telangana State Planning and Development Society (TSPDS), Balanagar has received the highest rainfall (104 mm) crossing the 100 mm mark. Bolaram recorded rainfall at 96 mm followed by Ferozguda at 94.8 mm, Marredpally at 93.5 mm, Quthbullapur at 92 mm and Ramachandrapuram at 91 mm.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert in Hyderabad for Thursday and Friday indicating light to moderate rainfall. “At times, intense spells very likely occur in the city. Surface winds are likely to be South easterlies with wind speed upto 4-8 kms,” IMD said.

According to IMD forecast for the State, light to moderate rainfall or thunderstorms are expected in districts including Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medak, Sangareddy, Medchal, Vikarabad, Nagarkurnool, Mahabubnagar, Kamareddy, Sircilla, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet and Gadwal districts on Thursday.