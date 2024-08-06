IMD predicts significant showers for Hyderabad in late August

According to the IMD, Hyderabad will experience a monsoon break for the next week, with no major rains expected. While light rains are forecasted for Wednesday, significant rainfall may return in late August.

By Sowmya Sangam Published Date - 6 August 2024, 11:38 PM

Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: The monsoon is expected to take a break in Hyderabad for the next week, with no major rains anticipated, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Dr. A Sravani, an IMD-Hyderabad scientist, said the monsoon at present was in a break phase due to which the city might not be witnessing much of the usual season’s rain activity. “Right now, the monsoon is in a break phase. No major rains will be recorded in the city. This will continue for the next seven days,” she said.

However, a fortnight down the line, the clouds could get more active and rain gods shower their benevolence on the city. According to the IMD-Hyderabad scientist, from the third week of August, monsoon revival can be expected in the city with proper rains.

Some parts of the city suburbs did receive brief spells of showers on Monday and the same weather mood continued on Tuesday. Clouds kept gathering in the skies and, once in a while, a brief spell of shower greeted the denizens.

Despite the forecast of no major rainfall, light rains are predicted in the city on Wednesday. Daytime temperatures are expected to settle between 31 degree Celsius and 32 degree Celsius.

Due to the lack of significant rainfall in early August, Hyderabad has fallen into the deficient rainfall category. July saw an excess of rains, but the trend reversed in August. Almost all localities of the city now fall into the deficient rainfall category, with cumulative seasonal rainfall until Tuesday recorded at 284.7 mm, against the normal mark of 315.3 mm. This figure is measured from the onset of the monsoon till date.

As of now, only Asifnagar, Charminar, Nampally, Secunderabad, and Khairatabad remain in the normal category. However, significant rains are expected in late August.