Immersive audio series ‘Impact Winter Season 2’ set to debut on July 13

From executive producers of ‘The Walking Dead’ and the writer of ‘Pacific Rim’, Audible’s groundbreaking vampire-apocalypse series is back.

By Mitu David Published Date - 06:45 PM, Mon - 12 June 23

Hyderabad: Audio storytelling company Audible Inc., multiplatform content company Skybound Entertainment, and visionary media company Anonymous Content jointly announced the cast and premiere date for the second season of the epic post-apocalyptic drama, ‘Impact Winter’, debuting on July 13.

At its launch in February 2022, ‘Impact Winter’ was Audible Plus’ #1 bestseller across all categories and the #1 Audible Original fiction bestseller in its debut week, in addition to taking the #3 fiction spot on Apple podcast charts. Following the incredible fan reception, the third season of ‘Impact Winter’ has been officially greenlit.

From executive producers of ‘The Walking Dead’ and the writer of ‘Pacific Rim’, Audible’s groundbreaking vampire-apocalypse series is back. Eight years after a cataclysmic comet impact blotted out the sun and triggered an endless winter in which vampires rule the Earth, two sisters — one training to fulfil her apparent destiny as humanity’s saviour, and the other finding purpose and her true self while protecting a group of survivors in her elder sibling’s stead — are confronted with an inescapable truth: even if they succeed in fending off the biggest threat to humanity’s future, they still have to face their fate.

“The hit first season of Impact Winter combined extraordinary storytelling with the highest-quality production value and performances. We’re delighted to deliver two new seasons of this powerful series that has captivated audiences across the globe,” said Zola Mashariki, Head of Audible Studios.

