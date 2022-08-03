ImpactGuru’s fundraiser campaigns raise Rs 40 cr, help over 3,000 patients in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:55 PM, Wed - 3 August 22

Hyderabad: More than 3,000 patients from different parts of Telangana received donations of over Rs 40 crore overall for their medical expenses including but not restricted to hospital bills, home rehabilitation expenses and medicines cost through various fundraiser campaigns via online crowdfunding, according to ImpactGuru.com, the leading healthcare crowdfunding platform in India.

These fundraiser campaigns were hosted by ImpactGuru from January 2021 to July 2022 for patients suffering from critical illnesses and rare diseases such as spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), different types of cancers and tumors and other critical illnesses. Online medical crowdfunding attempts to bridge the affordability gap for patients who lack access to funds for medical expenses and healthcare services, the release said.

Piyush Jain, co-founder, and CEO at ImpactGuru.com said, “in our country, over 500 million middle-class people do not have any health insurance. Besides, the average cost for the treatment of a critical illness in India is approximately Rs 10 lakhs. In the past seven years, ImpactGuru fundraised for 25,000 patients and impacted almost 5 lakh lives.”