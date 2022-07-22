Imperial Power fancied for Bengaluru feature

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:03 PM, Fri - 22 July 22

Bengaluru: The Satish Narredu-trained Imperial Power looks set to win the Marilingaiah Memorial Trophy 1,200 metres, a handicap for horses Class III rated 40 to 65, the feature event of the races to be held on Saturday.

False rails are up. The first race starts at 2.00 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Port Of Beauty 1, Red Lucifer 2, Perfect Halo 3

2. Aguila 1, Peridot 2, Chiraag 3

3. Queenstown 1, Star Above 2, Klimt 3

4. Forty Niner 1, Tripitaka 2, Sheer Bliss 3

5. Promise Kept 1, Four Wheel Drive 2, Capable 3

6. Imperial Power 1, Kay Star 2, Michigan Melody 3

7. Embosom 1, Spectacular 2, Southern Power 3

8. Speed Seven 1, The Omega Man 2, Frederico 3

Day’s Best: Aquila.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, & 8.

First Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

Second Treble: 6, 7 & 8.