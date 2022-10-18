Implement FLN schedule effectively, Kothagudem Collector tells teachers

Published Date - 06:46 PM, Tue - 18 October 22

Kothagudem: District Collector Anudeep Durishetty has directed headmasters and teachers of government schools to implement the Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) schedule effectively.

The primary stage was the most crucial in school education as it lays the foundation for learning and hence the State government has been implementing the FLN Mission. Teachers have to maintain a hardcopy of the FLN schedule and implement it for 15 days on a regular basis, he said.

The Collector inspected Government Primary School at Old Kothagudem here on Tuesday. He interacted with students asking them to solve mathematical problems and found their answers satisfactory.

Durishetty enquired the teachers about the FLN implementation and expressed displeasure as they did not maintain the FLN schedule. Headmasters and teachers have to conduct a meeting every day before the start of classes and discuss the schedule for the day.

The purpose of FLN Mission was to create an enabling environment to ensure every student achieves the desired learning competencies in reading, writing and numeracy at the end of Class III. teachers have to identify learning gaps among the students and reasons for the same. Following that proper strategies have to be adopted to address them, the Collector suggested. He wanted a report to be submitted every evening on the daily progress of the students.