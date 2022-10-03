Kothagudem Collector lauded for winning Swachh Bharat Award

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:58 PM, Mon - 3 October 22

Kothagudem: District Collector Anudeep Durishetty on Sunday received the Swachh Bharat Award-2022 given to the district under Swachh Sarvekshan Gramin-2022, from union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat at the Swachh awards presentation ceremony in New Delhi on the occasion of Swachh Bharat Diwas.

The district was given the third prize in the category of overall top district in the south zone. The award was presented in recognition of the work done under the Swachh Bharat Mission Grameen in implementing open defecation free (ODF) sustainability measures and ODF-plus components.

Durishetty called on Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao in Hyderabad on Monday. The ministers felicitated the Collector and appreciated the district administration for winning laurels in implementing ODF measures effectively.

The ministers wanted the Collector to continue the work being done in maintaining better sanitation and cleanliness in villages and towns in the district. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had introduced Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi to ensure hygienic conditions in the State, they said.