In ‘filmy-style’ heist, over Rs 2 crore looted from Telangana bank

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:55 PM, Mon - 4 July 22

Nizamabad: In a well executed burglary, thieves struck the Telangana Grameena Bank located on the outskirts of Bussapur village on the National Highway leading to Maharashtra and decamped with gold weighing 8.3 kg. The daring burglary was noticed only on Monday morning and apparently, the intruders had utilised the bank holiday to break into it, police said.

Police suspect the involvement of a professional bank robbers gang in Bussapur incident going by the professinalism. The bank robbers, who could be more than one used two gas cylinders to cut open the steel vaults. They had carefully damaged the single CCTV camera on the bank entrance. Police could only see a masked man reaching out to the camera and breaking it later.

Later they pried open the bank shutters to enter the building. With the help of two gas cylinders they cut open the steel safes and in the process, currency bundles worth over seven lakhs were burnt partially. Later they took away the gold ornaments weighing over 8.3 kg.

What was interesting was that the intruders had disabled an alarm in the bank too. The alert device would get activated if the power supply wires to it are cut, but the intruders had carefully removed the sim card in it disabling it. This had forced the investigators to believe that the bank theft was the handiwork of a professional gang.

The get away of the bank robbers were also easy because the bank is located on the outskirts of the village and very near to the National Highway. The Nizamabad Commissioner of Police, Nagaraju visited the scene of crime.