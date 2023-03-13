Inauguration of Nirmal IDOC in April: Indrakaran Reddy

Chief Minister K Chandrashekher Rao would formally inaugurate the Nirmal IDOC, said Indrakaran Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:12 PM, Mon - 13 March 23

Minister Indrakaran Reddy inspecting works of IDOC in Nirmal on Monday.

Nirmal: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said arrangements were being made for inaugurating the Integrated District Offices Complex (IDOC) in the first week of April. He inspected the work on the IDOC here on Monday.

Reddy said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao would formally inaugurate the complex and that the date would be finalized soon. He said the Chief Minister would also lay the foundation stone to the government medical college granted to the district and inaugurate a minority residential college, apart from handing over documents of ownership of about 2,000 2BHK homes to beneficiaries.

The Minister later inspected works of an Edgah being constructed at Chincholi (B) village in Nirmal mandal. He asked officials to complete works by April 15 and to ensure that the coming Ramzan festival was celebrated on the premises of the religious structure, which was being built on 8.5 acres.

Also Read More women attending Kanti Velugu camps than men: Harish Rao