More women attending Kanti Velugu camps than men: Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:35 PM, Mon - 13 March 23

Health Minister T Harish Rao is making a surprise visit to a Kanti Velugu camp in Gajwel on Monday.

Siddipet: Health Minister T Harish Rao said more women than men were turning up at the Kanti Velugu camps across the State.

Speaking to reporters after a surprise visit to a Kanti Velugu camp in Gajwel town on Monday, the Minister said 38 lakh women had got tested at the camps across the State till Monday, while 32 lakh men got tested.

Doctors had given 12 lakh reading glasses to after the eye check-up while glasses were prescribed to 8 lakh persons.

The Minister said it could be proudly said that the Kanti Velugu camps could solve eye issues among 20 lakh people in the State this time. With an aim to cover the entire State, the government had conducted the camps in 4,565 villages, and 1,616 wards in municipalities and corporations across the State.

The government will complete the Kanti Velugu camps by covering all the villages and municipalities before the set deadline of 100 days, the Minister said, appreciating the municipal staff and Panchayat Raj staff for making Kanti Velugu a huge success.

He also asked doctors take the help of elected representatives to make the camps a success in every village and ward.