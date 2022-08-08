Incessant rains affect normal life, coal production and agriculture activity in Khammam

Published Date - 05:32 PM, Mon - 8 August 22

Khammam: Light to heavy rainfall in many mandals in Khammam and Kothagudem districts in the past 24-hours disrupted normal life as well as agriculture activity.

With the incessant rains in the past couple of days many streams and tanks were overflowing in both the districts. A heavy rainfall of 11.9 cm and 8.3 cm was recorded at Mandalapalli and Naidupeta of Dammapet mandal in Kothagudem district.

Gangaram of Sathupalli mandal in Khammam district received 7.5 cm rainfall while six mandals in the district received above 5cm rainfall. As a result many low lying areas in Khammam city and other mandals were inundated with rainwater.

Transportation between Penuballi and Gangapadu villages in Penuballi was affected due to rains. Similarly 15 villages in Gundala and Allapalli mandals were cut off from the outside world as Kinnerasani, Kodipunjula, Mallanna and other streams were overflowing.

With Buggavagu overflowing on Lingala-Dornakal road vehicular traffic was stopped on Khammam-Dornakal road. Same situation prevailed in Aswaraopet and Dammapet mandals while Mallaiahkunta tank at Mushtibanda breached in Dammapet mandal inundating around 100 acres of paddy fields in its vicinity.

Meanwhile, coal production and overburden removal work in SCCL’s opencast mines at Sathupalli, Yellandu, Kothagudem and Manugur areas was affected due to waterlogging in the mines.

Irrigation officials lifted 23 gates at Taliperu medium irrigation project in Cherla mandal for free flow on Monday discharging 77, 605 cusecs of excess water downstream as the reservoir was receiving 78, 409 cusecs inflow due to rainfall in its catchment area.

Three gates of Kinnerasani reservoir at Paloncha were lifted to discharge 18, 000 cusecs excess water. People living in the villages on the banks of Taliperu and Kinnerasani were alerted in view of water release. The water level in river Godavari at Bhadrachalam at 12 noon was 36.10 feet with a discharge of 6,22,233 cusecs.