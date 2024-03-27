Increase enrollment of students in Government schools, Collector tells officials

He inquired about the enrollment of students and the number of teachers in the schools. As the enrollment was low, steps should be taken to increase the enrollment in the next academic year, he suggested.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 March 2024, 06:50 PM

Khammam: District Collector VP Gautham has directed the education department officials to make efforts to increase enrollment of students in government schools.

The Collector visited Mandal Parishad Primary and Higher Secondary Schools and Mittapalli Zilla Parishad Higher Secondary Schools in Gollagudem, Telagavaram, Anjanapuram and Malsur thanda villages of Tallada mandal in the district on Wednesday.

Also Read CM Revanth calls for total revamp of Govt schools in Telangana

He inquired about the enrollment of students and the number of teachers in the schools. As the enrollment was low, steps should be taken to increase the enrollment in the next academic year, he suggested.

The parents of the students should be explained about the availability of proficient teachers, English medium teaching, free textbooks, uniforms and mid-day meals in the government schools, Gautham said.

He interacted with the students of Mandal Parishad Primary School in Malsur thanda and encouraged them to study well and reach higher positions in their lives.

The Collector later had lunch with the students. Earlier in the day, the Collector conducted a surprise inspection at the Palle Dawakhana in Mittapalli village and told the medical staff to be available to the public.

He enquired about the services provided to the people and availability of medicines Gautham told the staff to ensure that every child should be vaccinated and medicines have to be made available for snake and dog bites.

Estimated due date (EDD) chart should be displayed for pregnant women to know the date of onset of labour pains and necessary tests for pregnant women should be done on time.