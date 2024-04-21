Telangana schools prepare for summer break and infrastructure revamp

The schools have already sent out invitations to parents to attend the last parent-teacher meeting for the present academic year to discuss their wards academic progress.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 April 2024, 08:47 PM

Hyderabad: As the bell rings for the last time on Monday, school students across the State will bid adieu to another academic year. Starting April 24, students in Telangana will embark on a nearly 50 day summer break.

The Summative Assessment (SA)-II exams for classes I to IX will conclude on Monday and the results will be declared on Tuesday, followed by a parent-teacher meeting. Students have to submit their cumulative records with their parent’s acknowledgment.

The schools have already sent out invitations to parents to attend the last parent-teacher meeting for the present academic year to discuss their wards academic progress.

Students will have summer vacations from April 24 to June 11, and fresh academic year i.e., 2024-25 starts on June 12.

With students away for vacation, the Education department has chalked out a plan aimed at providing basic infrastructure in the government and local body schools in the State.

It intends to revamp the schools in the summer vacation and present a fresh look as students return to classrooms. In order to provide amenities, the department intends to spend Rs.1,100 crore and has entrusted the execution of works to ‘Amma Adarsha Patashala Committee’, which have been recently constituted by the State government in each government and local body school.

Works related to construction of girls’ toilets, portable drinking water, strengthening of basic infrastructure, minor and major repairs, renovation and maintenance of existing and dysfunctional toilets will be carried out by the committees.

The committee, composed of members drawn from women self-help groups, has also been tasked to take up electrification of classrooms, sanitation and maintenance of school premises, installation of solar panels, overall school maintenance and stitching uniforms.

The district collectors have been asked to accord necessary permissions for all types of works to be carried out in the schools with a deadline for works completion set for June 5.

The previous BRS government had taken up works to revamp the 9,123 government schools under 12 components at an estimated cost of Rs 3,497.62 crore under the first phase of Mana Ooru – Mana Badi / Mana Basti – Mana Badi initiative.