CM Revanth calls for total revamp of Govt schools in Telangana

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10 March 2024, 11:24 PM

Photo: Screen-grabbed from X.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday wanted a total revamp of government schools by providing them with necessary infrastructure along with basic facilities. He held a marathon review on the measures to be initiated to help improve the functioning of government schools at the MCR HRD Institute here.

The improvement should be visible so that the people would prefer them over institutions under other managements. He suggested that the schools be handed over to self help groups for supervision. The students should be provided with uniforms.

He wanted officials to study the functioning of public schools in other States so that the best practices and systems could be implemented in State-run schools here. He insisted that fund support to be extended to the government schools through the green channel.

Digital classrooms should be provided in government schools for teaching with experienced staff through T-SAT. He also wanted steps to be taken to provide solar panels in government schools. Efforts should be made for mobilizing CSR funds for government schools and the facilities can be improved with the support of the NRIs, Revanth Reddy said.

He said that the work in the schools should be completed by the end of the summer vacations.

The Chief Minister also directed officials to conduct a comprehensive study on the National Education Policy introduced by the Centre and favoured the schools to be run under the aegis of the governing bodies constituted on the lines of ISB. Plans for implementing attendance system through facial recognition (FRS) right from the Secretariat to the lower level was also discussed in the meeting.