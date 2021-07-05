Increasing greenery in Telangana top priority: Indrakaran Reddy

Allola Indrakaran Reddy urged public representatives and officials to take the responsibility of protecting saplings planted under the massive plantation activity

By | Published: 9:33 pm

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said that the government was giving paramount importance to increase green cover and planting saplings. He participated in the planting of saplings as part of the 7th edition of Telanganaku Harita Haram (THH) in different villages of Kerameri mandal on Monday.

Indrakaran Reddy said that under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the government had introduced a slew of initiatives including THH. He stated that the public representatives and officials should take the responsibility of protecting saplings planted under the massive plantation activity.

The Minister further said that nurseries were created for ensuring a sufficient supply of saplings, besides allocating 10 per cent of funds to both rural civic and urban civic bodies to grow the saplings. He wanted the elected representatives and authorities concerned to make the seventh phase of THH by working in tandem.

Indrakaran stated that the forest cover of the erstwhile Adilabad district had declined and there was a need to overcome the loss by the green drive. He opined that future generations could lead a happy and healthy life only if the saplings were now planted as per the targets of the government. He added trees play a vital role in producing oxygen.

The Minister appreciated efforts of the district administration mechanism led by Collector and public representatives for transforming rural parts and improving sanitation measures through the Palle-Pragati programme. He stated that an integrated Collectorate complex would be inaugurated soon in the district centre. He sought the public to use sanitisers, to wear face masks and practice physical distance to prevent Covid-19.

Podu land issue will be addressed soon

Indrakaran stated that the long-pending Podu land issue would be addressed soon. He stated that directions were issued to officials asking them not to cause convenience to farmers who till forest lands before 2005. He said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao instructed the officials to extend Rythu Bandhu to non-tribals who cultivate crops in 33,000 acres in notified areas. He convened a review meeting with district authorities over agriculture and forest lands in Asifabad.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .