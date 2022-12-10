IND v BAN, 3rd ODI: India crush Bangladesh by 227 runs, hosts take series 2-1

India signed off from the ODI series against Bangladesh with a crushing 227-run win against the hosts in the third and final match

Chattogram: India signed off from the ODI series against Bangladesh with a crushing 227-run win against the hosts in the third and final match at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Saturday.

India’s victory in a dead rubber was effectively set up by left-handed opener Ishan Kishan smashing the fastest double hundred in the history of men’s ODI cricket in 126 balls, breaking the previous record of 138-ball double-century by West Indies’ Chris Gayle in the 2015 ODI World Cup against Zimbabwe in Canberra.

When he got out for 210 off 131 balls, converting his maiden ODI ton into a double-hundred, Kishan had more records against his name — the highest individual score by a batter in men’s ODIs in Bangladesh, as well as the highest score by an Indian batter outside of the home. His 210 is also the third-highest individual score by an Indian men’s batter in this format.

Kishan, 24, also became the fourth Indian to hit a double hundred in ODIs after Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Rohit Sharma as well as the seventh men’s batter overall to achieve the feat, alongside Gayle, Martin Guptill and Fakhar Zaman. He’s also the youngest to hit a double hundred in menis ODI cricket.

Kishan also added 290 runs for the second wicket with Virat Kohli, who made his 44th ODI hundred, and his first in the format since August 2019, also his 72nd international hundred, through a 91-ball 113 as India made 409/8 in their 50 overs.

Chasing 410 was always going to be difficult for Bangladesh. Axar Patel broke the 33-run opening stand on the first ball of the fifth over when Anamul Haque holed out to long-off. Three overs later, Litton Das hit straight to the mid-off fielder off Mohammed Siraj.

Axar got his second wicket as Mushfiqur Rahim went for the sweep but was castled. Eight overs later, Yasir Ali was trapped lbw by Umran Malik in a successful review by India. Shakib Al Hasan was accumulating runs in his steady flow but chopped onto his stumps off Kuldeep Yadav.

As Mahmudullah was trapped lbw by Washington Sundar and burnt a review while Mehidy Hasan Miraz didn’t produce any heroics with the bat, the result was all but a foregone conclusion as India registered a crushing victory.

Brief scores: India 409/8 in 50 overs (Ishan Kishan 210, Virat Kohli 113; Shakib Al Hasan 2-68, Ebadot Hossain 2-80) beat Bangladesh 182 all out in 34 overs (Shakib Al Hasan 43, Litton Das 29; Shardul Thakur 3-30, Axar Patel 2-22) by 227 runs