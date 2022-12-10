Records broken by Men in Blue in today’s match against Bangladesh

An under-fire Indian team after losing its first two ODI matches to Bangladesh has clawed its way back. The team India rode on Ishan Kishan’s maiden double century and Virat Kohli’s 44th century to establish a mammoth total of 409 runs on the scoreboard and shatter a slew of records along the way.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:18 PM, Sat - 10 December 22

Virat became the highest run scorer for India against Bangladesh in ODIs as he amassed 807 runs in 15 matches against the neighbors. The record was previously held by Rohit Sharma, with 807 runs from 15 innings. Besides, he also became the highest run-getter for Men in Blue against Bangladesh across all three formats (T20I, ODI, & Test).

Virat Kohli also made history by becoming the fastest player to score 44 centuries in ODIs. The 290-run partnership between Virat Kohli and Ishan Kishan is the third-highest partnership for India in ODIs. Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid hold the record for stitching the highest run partnership of 331 for India.

Ishan Kishan is now the seventh batsman in the world and the fourth Indian to score a double century in the history of international cricket. In the past, players like Sachin Tendulkar (200*), Rohit Sharma (264, 209 & 208*), Virender Sehwag (219), Marti Guptill (237*), Chris Gayle (215), and Fakhar Zaman (210), have scored double centuries for their respective teams. The southpaw also became the youngest (24 years) and the fastest cricketer (200 off 126 balls) to score a double ton in world cricket.

Team India posted their fourth-highest total in ODIs – 409. This is the 6th time India has gone past the 400-run mark in ODIs, with India’s highest score being 418.