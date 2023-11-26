| Ind Vs Aus India Defeat Australia By 44 Runs Take 2 0 Lead

Chasing an imposing 236, Australia were restricted to 191 for nine in the stipulated 20 overs

By PTI Published Date - 11:05 PM, Sun - 26 November 23

India's Ravi Bishnoi (C) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Australia's Matthew Short (not pictured) during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between India and Australia at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on November 26, 2023. (Photo by R.Satish BABU / AFP)

Thiruvananthapuram: India defeated Australia by 44 runs in the second T20I to go 2-0 up in the five-match series, here on Sunday.

Chasing an imposing 236, Australia were restricted to 191 for nine in the stipulated 20 overs. Ravi Bishnoi (3/32) inflicted a double blow in the powerplay as Australia lost their top-four for 58 runs. Glenn Maxwell (12) also fell cheaply.

Thereafter, Marcus Stoinis led the chase with a quickfire knock. But Mukesh Kumar (1/43) cut short his innings for 45 to give the breakthrough. Prasidh Krishna (3/41) also returned with three wickets.

Put in to bat, India posted a huge 235/4. India were off to a flier with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad making 77 runs for the opening wicket in 5.5 overs.

Jaiswal departed for 25-ball 53, before Ishan Kishan (52) joined Gaikwad (58) in an 87-run alliance for the second wicket.

Rinku Singh made a quickfire cameo of unbeaten 31 from nine balls.

India had won the first T20I at Vizag by two wickets.

Brief Scores:

India 235/4; 20 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 58, Yashasvi Jaiswal 53, Ishan Kishan 52; Nathan Ellis 3/45) beat Australia 191/9; 20 overs Marcus Stoinis 45, Tim David 37; Ravi Bishnoi 3/32, Prasidh Krishna 3/41) by 44 runs.