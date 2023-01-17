IND vs NZ, 1st ODI preview: Hosts gear up for tougher challenge against Kiwis

All eyes on in-form Siraj who is set to play his first international match at home ground; Ishan Kishan replaces injured Iyer

By Shiva Krishna Gundra Updated On - 09:02 PM, Tue - 17 January 23

Hyderabad: High on confidence after dishing out a dominating show against neighbours Sri Lanka in 3-0 clean sweep, hosts India will face a tougher challenge when Rohit Sharma & Co take on New Zealand in the first ODI at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Having crushed Sri Lanka by a record 317-run victory – the biggest in the history of ODIs – in the third match, the hosts look to ride the momentum in the World Cup year.

Though the visitors are without their experienced duo of Kane Williamson and Tim Southee, the team, led by Tom Latham, set to pose some serious questions than the Lankans did.

However, India are on a roll with its top-order in enviable form. While openers Rohit and Shubman Gill are providing good platforms, King Virat Kohli has been in rampaging form. After ending a three-year century drought against Afghanistan in September in Asia Cup, the former Indian captain regained form in ODIs hitting three centuries in the last four matches. The streak, which began against Bangladesh, continued as he slammed two more against Sri Lanka. He looks to continue his fine form with another big one in Hyderabad.

Sheyas Iyer is out of the series with back injury and that paved the way for Suryakumar Yadav. He will be eager to prove his mettle in the ODI format and throw his name in contention for a World Cup squad berth.

With KL Rahul opting out of the series with family commitment, Ishan Kishan, who was sidelined after his epic double century against Bangladesh, set to be included in the playing XI.

Rohit cleared that the wicketkeeper will bat in the middle order while Gill will open with him. In the bowling department, local star Mohammed Siraj, who was the top-wicket taker against Sri Lanka with nine, will play his first international match at his home ground. The pacer has gone from strength to strength in the recent past and proved his calibre with the new ball, providing crucial breakthroughs in the powerplay.

With Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik the pace attack has the potential to rattle any opposition. The form of Kuldeep Yadav has been impressive but with Yuzvendra Chahal available for selection and with Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed in the mix, India have a problem of plenty.

On the other hand, New Zealand are coming on back for an impressive 2-1 in the ODI series victory over Pakistan. Despite the absence of Williamson and Southee, New Zealand have enough firepower in Latham, Devon Conway and Glenn Phillips who are known for their big hitting. Ish Sodhi has been ruled out of this match with a niggle making Mitchell Santner the lone threat in spin department. But Lockie Ferguson’s IPL experience can be a valuable asset.

The city is hosting an ODI after four years and the fans are set for fireworks with a batting-friendly track on offer.