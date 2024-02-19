INDE Racing seal podium finish in FIM e-xplorer World Cup

Indian team INDE Racing secured a historic third place finish at FIM e-xplorer World Cup in Osaka, Japan.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 February 2024, 11:16 PM

Sandra Gomez (left), Abhishek Reddy Kankanala, owner of Kankanala Sports Group (centre) and Spenser Wilton after their third place finish.

Hyderabad: Indian team INDE Racing, the country’s first ever FIM-licensed team, secured a historic third place finish at FIM e-xplorer World Cup in Osaka, Japan on Monday.

The team led by reigning champion Sandra Gomez and Spenser Wilton, who is of Indian descent, showcased their talent in navigating the challenging course with finesse and speed. Their exceptional skills with the team’s strategic approach and cutting-edge technology, propelled INDE Racing to a very creditable 121 points overall.

Also Read The inaugural BoxingBay Tour in Hyderabad

The overall race ended with the Japanese Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) claiming the top spot with 132 points and Robbie Maddison Racing finished in second spot with 131 points. “This podium finish is a significant and historic milestone for Indian motorsport on a global stage. It is testament to our hard work and collective effort especially given this is our debut season and the first race we have competed in at this level,” said Abhishek Reddy Kankanala, owner of KSG and INDE Racing.