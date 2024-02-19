The inaugural BoxingBay Tour in Hyderabad

The event will feature four fight nights at the Prost Brewpub on February 29 and March 14 and at ANTHM on March 7 and 28.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 February 2024, 08:10 PM

Top 20 professional boxers from across the world will battle for glory in the Hyderabad tour.

Hyderabad: The Indian Pro Boxing League (IPBL) and the Indian Boxing Council (IBC) collaborated with Rana Daggubati’s SouthBay to launch ‘BoxingBay’ to promote professional boxing in the country.

The inaugural BoxingBay Tour in Hyderabad will feature four fight nights at the Prost Brewpub on February 29 and March 14 and at ANTHM on March 7 and 28. The BoxingBay Fight Nights aim to integrate professional boxing into the pop culture of India and will feature the top 20 professional boxers from across the world who will battle for glory.

Also Read Income Tax seal victory to emerge basketball champions

“BoxingBay Fight Nights is more than just a series of sporting events; it’s a cultural movement designed to infuse a new wave of energy into the sport of boxing. The Hyderabad Tour symbolises a new era in the Indian sporting as well as entertainment landscape to grow the boxing fans community in the city and nationwide,” said Rajeev, Co-Founder of SouthBay said.