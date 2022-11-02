Independent candidates seek postponement of Munugode bypoll

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:48 PM, Wed - 2 November 22

Hyderabad: Around 27 independent candidates contesting in the Munugode byelection on Wednesday, appealed to the Election Commission of India (ECI) seeking to postpone the polling scheduled to be held on Thursday. They alleged that major political parties were resorting to violence and poll code violations to influence voters.

The independent candidates led by Kandadi Manipal Reddy, Raghuma Reddy and Bingi Ramulu, met Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj in Hyderabad here and submitted a representation to postpone the election.

Speaking to mediapersons, Manipal Reddy said money and liquor were being distributed by the major political parties to lure voters making a mockery of the democratic process. He alleged that the law and order was also out of control in the constituency, discouraging the people to vote peacefully.

Raghuma Reddy said they sought the ECI to postpone the byelection for 60 days considering the prevailing conditions in Munugode. He appealed to voters to vote for NOTA in case the ECI decides to go ahead with the polling.