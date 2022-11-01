Munugode bypoll: CPI demands stern action against BJP for attack on TRS leaders

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:37 PM, Tue - 1 November 22

Clash between TRS and BJP members at Palivela of Munugode mandal on Tuesday. The CPI State unit demanded the Election Commission to initiate stern action against BJP leaders for attacking TRS leaders at Palivela village in Munugode.

Hyderabad: The CPI State unit demanded the Election Commission to initiate stern action against BJP leaders for attacking TRS leaders at Palivela village in Munugode on Tuesday and wanted deployment of more State and Central forces for smooth conduct of the bypoll.

The BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy feared that he would loss the Munugode bypoll and was intimidating the voters in the constituency. On Monday, the BJP leaders had attacked several people and journalists at Ankireddygudem in Choutuppal, CPI State Secretary K Sambasiva Rao said in a representation to the ECI.

Similarly, the BJP leaders attacked TRS leaders at Palivela village and TRS MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and others suffered a few injuries. All tactics were being adopted by the BJP to create a tense atmosphere and cancel the bypoll, he said.

Considering all these developments stern action should be against the BJP leaders. Elaborate security arrangements should be made to ensure free and fair conduct of Munugode bypoll, he added. EOM