BJP instigating attacks under frustration upon realising their defeat: KTR

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:53 PM, Tue - 1 November 22

Hyderabad: TRS (BRS) working president and Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday lambasted the BJP for instigating attacks on the TRS cadre out of frustration after realising that the BJP was staring at defeat in Munugode.

He said the BJP, which hatched numerous conspiracies and misused constitutional institutions, was now stooping to new lows to create a law and order situation to stop the polling in Munugode.

“The BJP is bringing an unprecedented culture into the State politics. We have already filed cases. All the TRS cadre must maintain restraint notwithstanding the BJP’s provocations to confuse voters,” he appealed.

Speaking to the media at Telangana Bhavan on the last day of the Munugode bypoll campaign on Tuesday, Rama Rao said the BJP leaders made inappropriate remarks against the TNGOs on Sunday and provoked some youth to attack their office in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Similarly, they attacked the TRS cadre at Palivela where Mulugu Zilla Parishad chairman K Jagadish was injured severely, while others including legislators Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and Peddi Sudharshan Reddy received injuries.

“Notwithstanding all the BJP tricks, the TRS will win the Munugode byelections with a bumper majority shocking everyone. The BJP cannot stop our victory,” he said.

The Minister urged the voters to exercise their voting with caution and ensure that the democracy does not fail. He urged the voters to pray to the LPG cylinder whose price escalated under the Modi regime, before casting their vote. He reminded that the BJP government imposed GST on handloom products.

He stated that the Opposition parties have failed repeatedly to resolve the fluoride problem in Munugode constituency for decades, but the TRS government provided safe drinking water to every household and ended the problem permanently.

“Though the State government initiated Cherlagudem and Shivannagudem projects, they could not be completed as the BJP-led union government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not settle the Telangana’s share in Krishna River water,” he said, adding that the Prime Minister cheated youth with his promise to provide two crore jobs.

Rama Rao stated that the Telangana government established the largest industrial park of Telangana at Dandumalkapur where 200 companies are coming up. Efforts are on to expand the industrial park from 542 acres to 1,800 acres.

He listed out numerous welfare and development programmes initiated by the State government. He said notwithstanding the election results, the State government had developed Munugode constituency earlier.