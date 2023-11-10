India-Bangladesh Navies undertake CORPAT

According to a Navy release here on Friday, the ships and aircraft from both navies undertook joint patrolling along the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL), and subsequently conducted maritime exercises to enhance interoperability.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:39 PM, Fri - 10 November 23

New Delhi: Indian Navy and Bangladesh Navy personnel during the 4th edition of bilateral exercise BONGOSAGAR, and the 5th edition of Coordinated Patrol (CORPAT) in the Bay of Bengal. Photo: PTI

Visakhapatnam: The 4th edition of Bilateral Exercise between Indian Navy and Bangladesh Navy, BONGOSAGAR-23, and the 5th edition of Coordinated Patrol (CORPAT) by the two navies was conducted in the Northern Bay of Bengal from November 7 to 9.

According to a Navy release here on Friday, the ships and aircraft from both navies undertook joint patrolling along the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL), and subsequently conducted maritime exercises to enhance interoperability.

Indian Navy Ships Kuthar, Kiltan and Maritime Patrol Aircraft (MPA) Dornier participated in the exercise along with Bangladesh Navy Ships Abu Bakr, Abu Ubaidah and MPA. The ships undertook communication drills, surface gun-shoots, tactical manoeuvres and other exercises that culminated with a steam past. CORPAT-23 also included the maiden Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) drills conducted between the two navies wherein a Search and Rescue scenario at sea was exercised. Regular bilateral exercises and coordinated patrols have strengthened mutual understanding and cooperation between the two navies, the release said.

INS Kuthar is an indigenously built guided-missile Corvette, whereas INS Kiltan is an indigenously built anti-submarine Corvette. Both ships are part of the Indian Navy’s Eastern Fleet based at Visakhapatnam, which functions under the operational command of the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command.