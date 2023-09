| India Beat Australia By 99 Runs In Second Odi To Take Unassailable 2 0 Lead In Three Match Series

India beat Australia by 99 runs in second ODI to take unassailable 2-0 lead in three-match series

Chasing a DLS revised target of 317 runs in 33 overs in the second ODI of the three-match series, Australia were bundled out for 217.

By PTI Updated On - 10:26 PM, Sun - 24 September 23

Indore: Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav were the stars of the show as India registered a series-clinching win over Australia at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore on Sunday.

