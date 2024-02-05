India defeat England by 106 runs to level five-Test series 1-1

By Telangana Today Updated On - 5 February 2024, 02:26 PM

Visakhapatnam: Team India on Monday, 5 February defeated England by 106 runs on the fourth day of the second India versus England Test at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vishakhapatnam.

After giving the visitors a target of 399 runs, the men in blue restricted the Englishmen at 292 runs. Opener Zak Crawley scored the most runs with his knock of 73 off 132 deliveries.

Ravichandran Ashwin was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4/72 to his credit while Jasprit Bumrah returned with figures of 3/46.