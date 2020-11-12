India Game Developer Conference to be held virtually

The event will host the IGDC Investor-Publisher Connect 2020 virtually and it will be an invite-only forum for investors and publishers to meet with companies.

By | Business Bureau | Published: 1:40 pm

Hyderabad: The 12th edition of India Game Developer Conference (IGDC) will be held online for the first time from November 17 to 20 across four virtual rooms from 3 pm onwards each day. The free-for-all event will have over 1,000 industry expert speakers across eight tracks, 50 exhibitors and 30 investors and publishers participating.

The event will host the IGDC Investor-Publisher Connect 2020 virtually and it will be an invite-only forum for investors and publishers to meet with companies. The highly anticipated BYOG (Build Your Own Game) game jam will be held alongside IGDC virtually and it has received 87 finished entries, which was three times more than 2019. The number of participants also increased by about 50 per cent, jumping from 200 in 2019 to 313 in 2020.

“Given the pandemic situation, IGDC decided to go with an all-digital experience. We also viewed this as an opportunity to attract an ever-wider audience who can attend this conference virtually, not just from India, but from all parts of the world. For a lot of aspiring game developers, this is a great way to participate without having to invest in travel and accommodation. We have a strong line-up of Indian and international speakers who are happy that they can be a part of IGDC virtually” Rajesh Rao, convenor, IGDC 2020 said.

To check out the schedule of event to be held in four online rooms, speakers and other exciting events visit https://indiagdc.com/2020/.