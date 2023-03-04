India has huge kidney disease burden, says nephrologist Dr MK Mani

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:51 PM, Sat - 4 March 23

Hyderabad: India has a huge kidney disease burden with 17 per cent of population having chronic kidney disease, said eminent nephrologist Dr. M. K. Mani.

Speaking at the felicitation of 50 kidney donors at Yashoda Hospital, Hitec City on the occasion of World Kidney Day (May 9), he said, “an estimated new 5 lakh people reach dialysis stage every year. No country can afford this burden and the only way to address this issue is to create and increase the awareness about kidney disease in the community.”

Yashoda Hospital’s senior nephrologist and kidney transplant specialist Dr. Rajasekhar Chakravarthy pointed out that screening for kidney disease regularly in high risk people was essential to prevent kidney disease.

Dr. Jacob Verghese, founder trustee, Care For Your Kidney Foundation delivered the Dr. M.K.Mani honor oration and Director of Yashoda Hospitals Dr. Pavan Gorukanti, nephrologists and doctors paticipated.