India is in touch with Indian nationals and embassy in Niger, says MEA

By ANI Published Date - 06:35 PM, Thu - 3 August 23

New Delhi: India is in touch with Indian nationals and embassy in Niger. There has not been any issue or complaint from them and all of them seem to be safe, said the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi Bagchi while speaking about the Niger coup, said, ‘There are around 250-odd (Indian) people there, but we could be a little off. “Most of them are staying there and there were some who were temporarily living there and they have utilized the opportunity of the French evacuation special flights. But, only 10 or 15 have left, including some of the businessmen who were there on temporary visas.” Some other countries have also run evacuation flights such as European Union nations. “I don’t have the exact number because this was an offer made directly to the citizens, he added.

Moreover, flights to five neighbouring countries have also resumed including Algeria, Burkina Faso, Mali, Libya, and Chad. “So some Indian nationals are now planning to leave for those routes,” Bagchi said.

Bagchi said that the overall situation seems to be normal and stable. “We are in close contact with the Indian community there,” he added.

The French Government evacuated over 990 of its citizens including Indian nationals over the past two days.

Taking to Twitter, the French ambassador to India, Emmanuel Lenain said that the French government had evacuated around 992 people, out of which 560 are its citizens while the rest of them includes nationals from many other countries, including Indian citizens.

Till now 4 flights carrying French and other national citizens have departed from Niger.

Last Thursday, the Nigerien army command said it was supporting the seizure in a bid to thwart bloodshed. The military’s statement also warned against foreign military intervention, which it said risks having disastrous and uncontrolled consequences.

This comes after General Abdourahamane Tchiani, the chief of Niger’s presidential guard, declared himself the head of a transitional government on Friday this week straight after his soldiers detained President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26.