India lose to West Indies by 4 runs in first T20I

India lost to West Indies by four runs in the first T20 International of the five-match series here on Thursday

Tarouba: India lost to West Indies by four runs in the first T20 International of the five-match series here on Thursday.

West Indies scored a modest 149 for six after opting to bat. Skipper Rovman Powell led the way with 48 off 32 balls, while Nicholas Pooran made 41 off 34 deliveries For India, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (2/24), playing his first match of the tour, and Arshdeep Singh (2/31) picked up two wickets apiece.

Chasing, India could only muster 145 for nine with Tilak Varma top-scoring with 39.

Brief Scores: West Indies: 149 for six in 20 overs (Rovman Powell 48, Nicholas Pooran 41; Yuzvendra Chahal 2/24, Arshdeep Singh 2/31). India: 145 for 9 in 20 overs (Tilak Varma 39; Jason Holder 2/19).

