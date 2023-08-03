| West Indies Opt To Bat Against India In Opening T20 Tilak To Make International Debut

By PTI Updated On - 07:55 PM, Thu - 3 August 23

Tarouba: West Indies won the toss and opted to bat in the first T20 against India here on Thursday.

Young batter Tilak Varma was handed his debut India cap while pacer Mukesh Kumar will be playing his maiden T20 after making his Test and ODI debut earlier on the tour.

Squads:

India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar.

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Johnson Charles (w), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell (c), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy.