India ordered 137 biryanis per minute on Swiggy in 2022

In its annual trends report, Swiggy mentioned that chicken biryani remained the queen of biryanis, toppling its vegetarian counterpart.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:45 PM, Thu - 15 December 22

Hyderabad: Love for biryani only seems to be growing in the country, as Swiggy said on Thursday that Indians ordered 137 plates per minute in 2022.

In its annual trends report, Swiggy mentioned that chicken biryani remained the queen of biryanis, toppling its vegetarian counterpart. “In 2021, customers ordered 115 biryanis per minute, and in 2022 it rose to 137 a minute, reaching 2.28 per second. India’s taste buds also explored foreign flavours with Ravioli (Italian) and Bibimbap (Korean) emerging as popular choices,” the report said.

Customers also found comfort in ordering the classic masala dosa. While samosa was the most binged snack of the year, with over 40 lakh orders on Swiggy, pav bhaji was India’s second favourite snack, followed by popcorn. Customers placed over 20 lakh orders of popcorn, a majority of which were after 10 pm!

Loyalists stuck to their forever favourite gulab jamun, the top dessert was ordered 27 lakh times, followed by rasmalai with 16 lakh orders and choco lava cake with more than 10 lakh orders.

The clean eaters chose to shop on Instamart, with over 50 lakh kg of organic fruits and vegetables being sold on the platform. The healthiest eaters came from Bangalore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Pune. The company also noted some quirky search trends on Instamart, including petrol, mommy, sofa, beds, underwear, and more.

“Customers love their chicken and it was the most ordered meat across India, with over 29.86 lakh orders. In the meat delivery category, Bengaluru ranked no. 1 followed by Hyderabad and Chennai,” it added.