‘Don’t want Muslim delivery person,’ writes Swiggy customer in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:06 PM, Thu - 1 September 22

In a shocking incident, a Hyderabad-based Swiggy customer mentioned that his order should not be delivered by a Muslim delivery boy.

Hyderabad: A Swiggy customer’s message while ordering food has triggered a controversy on social media with many asking ‘does food have a religion?’.

In a shocking incident, a Hyderabad-based Swiggy customer mentioned that his order should not be delivered by a Muslim delivery boy.

Following the incident, the chairman of Telangana State Taxi and Drivers JAC Shaik Salauddin shared the screengrab of the instruction mentioned by the customer and requested Swiggy to take a stand against such a request.

“Dear Swiggy, please take a stand against such a bigoted request. We (delivery workers) are here to deliver food to one and all, be it Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Sikh. Mazhab Nahi Sikhata Aapas Mein Bair Rakhna (sic),” he tweeted.

Dear @Swiggy please take a stand against such a bigoted request. We (Delivery workers) are here to deliver food to one and all, be it Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Sikh @Swiggy @TGPWU Mazhab Nahi Sikhata Aapas Mein Bair Rakhna #SareJahanSeAchhaHindustanHamara#JaiHind #JaiTelangana pic.twitter.com/XLmz9scJpH — Shaik Salauddin (@ShaikTgfwda) August 30, 2022

However, Swiggy has not responded to the viral tweet yet.

Meanwhile, in another incident, a Swiggy user in the city turned down the food that a Muslim delivery boy had brought for him. The man claimed that he had written in the delivery instructions, “Very less spicy. And, please select a Hindu delivery person. All ratings will be based on this.”

Also read

Hyderabad: Man posing as delivery executive attempts to rob woman at knifepoint

Pizza delivery man shot for refusing to accept torn note

This video of Telugu youtuber struggling to communicate with delivery guy goes viral