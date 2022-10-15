| India Ranked 107 Out Of 121 Countries In Global Hunger Index

By IANS Published: Published Date - 01:00 PM, Sat - 15 October 22

With a score of 29.1, India has a level of hunger that is serious.

New Delhi: In the 2022 Global Hunger Index, India ranks 107th out of the 121 countries with sufficient data to calculate 2022 GHI scores.

At 19.3 per cent, according to the latest data, India has the highest child wasting rate of all countries covered in the GHI.

This rate is higher than it was in 1998-1999, when it was 17.1 per cent.

Nepal is ranked higher at 81, Bangladesh at 84 and even Pakistan at 99.

India is ranked below African countries like Sudan, Congo, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Rwanda.

Since 2000, India has made substantial progress, but there are still areas of concern, particularly regarding child nutrition.

India’s GHI score has decreased from a 2000 GHI score of 38.8 points, considered alarming, to a 2022 GHI score of 29.1, considered serious.

India’s proportion of undernourished in the population is considered to be at a medium level, and its under-five child mortality rate is considered low.

While child stunting has seen a significant decrease — from 54.2 per cent in 1998-1999 to 35.5 per cent in 2019-2021 — it is still considered very high.