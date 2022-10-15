| Bjp Will Now Call Global Hunger Index Anti Indian Says Kt Rama Rao

BJP will now call Global Hunger Index anti-Indian, says KT Rama Rao

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:07 AM, Sat - 15 October 22

In the latest Global Hunger Index, India ranks 107 among 121 countries, faring worse than all countries in South Asia.

Hyderabad: Slamming the BJP‘s much hyped “Achhe Din” campaign, TRS working president and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said instead of accepting failures, the BJP would dismiss the Global Hunger Index as anti-Indian.

Reacting strongly, the Industries Minister on Saturday tweeted: “Yet another day and yet another amazing achievement of NPA Government. India slipped from 101 to 107 in the Global Hunger Index.”

The Minister further tweeted: “Instead of accepting failures, am sure BJP workers will dismiss the report as anti-Indian now.”