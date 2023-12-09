India records 148 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday

The country's COVID-19 case tally stands at 4.50 crore (4,50,02,889) and the death toll at 5,33,306, the data updated at 8 am stated

By PTI Published Date - 02:01 PM, Sat - 9 December 23

New Delhi: India saw a single-day rise of 148 new COVID-19 infections, while the active cases have increased to 808, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The country’s COVID-19 case tally stands at 4.50 crore (4,50,02,889) and the death toll at 5,33,306, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Also Read Covid virus can persist in lungs for up to 18 months after infection: Study

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,68,775, and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, it stated.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry’s website, 220.67 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far.