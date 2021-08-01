‘India should take cue from China’

By | Published: 11:15 pm

Hyderabad: The future of India looks very promising and the country will witness rapid growth in the coming years, observed Dr Mrityunjay Athreya, Leading Management Thinker during his talk on the topic “The China Story: Lessons for Indian Industry” at the 15th WiseViews Interactive Webinar Series conducted by ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education. The webinar was organised for the benefit of prospective students and working professionals.

In his talk, Dr Athreya explained the strategies adopted by China and the reforms implemented by the leaders like Mao Deng since 1980 and said, “China is the leader in the manufacturing sector in the world which led to massive growth in terms of exports and it continued to prosper even in the tough Covid times. Skill development, achieving high quality and productivity are some of the areas where China is doing a great job over the years”.

India can adopt some of the financial and marketing models which China has implemented successfully, he said while pointing out that even China has learnt some of these lessons from small countries like Singapore. The webinar was moderated by Prof. R Prasad, Director – Academic Wing, ICFAI Group and Prof. Sudhakar Rao, Director – Branding, ICFAI Group, a press release said.

