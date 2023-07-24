India to launch 7 Singapore satellites on July 30

Indian rocket PSLV-C56 will put into orbit Singapore’s DS-SAR satellite, along with six co-passenger satellites
Bengaluru: India will launch a satellite from Singapore carrying a Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) payload developed by the Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) capable of taking images under all weather conditions, on July 30.
The Indian rocket PSLV-C56 will put into orbit Singapore’s DS-SAR satellite, along with six co-passenger satellites from the island city-state, from the first launchpad of the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) Sriharikota spaceport in Andhra Pradesh at 6.30 am on Sunday.
The DS-SAR satellite is developed under a partnership between Singapore’s Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA) (representing the Government of Singapore) and Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd (ST Engineering), a global technology, defence and engineering company.
Once deployed and operational, it will be used to support the satellite imagery requirements of various agencies within the Government of Singapore.