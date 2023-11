| India Vs Australia Final Highlights Icc World Cup 2023 India Gets Restricted To Just 240

India vs Australia Final Highlights – ICC World Cup 2023: India Gets Restricted To Just 240

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:31 PM, Sun - 19 November 23

Hyderabad: India plays Australia in the ICC World Cup final. India bats first and scores just 240, with Virat Kohli and KL Rahul making fifties. Watch the highlights of India’s batting here.