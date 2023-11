| Ind Vs Aus Final Highlights Virat Kohli Hits 9th Fifty In This World Cup Icc World Cup 2023

IND vs AUS Final Highlights: Virat Kohli Hits 9th Fifty In This World Cup | ICC World Cup 2023

Here are the highlights of the India vs. Australia World Cup final

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:12 PM, Sun - 19 November 23

Hyderabad: Virat Kohli hits 9th fifty in this World Cup at the final stage against Australia. Here are the highlights of the India vs. Australia World Cup final.